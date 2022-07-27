Azerbaijani U18 basketball team defeated Armenian team
Azerbaijan`s U18 basketball players played their next game in European Championship 2022 Division C, held in San Marino, News.az reports.
Azerbaijan grabbed a 76: 65 lead over Armenia.
With this, our team won its 3rd victory in a row and became the leader of the group with 6 points.
Our national team won against Luxembourg (75:71) and Gibraltar (115:60) before the Armenian national team.
Note that, the national team will next face Moldova on July 28 at 14:30 Baku time.