Azerbaijani U18 basketball team defeated Armenian team

Azerbaijan`s U18 basketball players played their next game in European Championship 2022 Division C, held in San Marino, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan grabbed a 76: 65 lead over Armenia.

With this, our team won its 3rd victory in a row and became the leader of the group with 6 points.

Our national team won against Luxembourg (75:71) and Gibraltar (115:60) before the Armenian national team.

Note that, the national team will next face Moldova on July 28 at 14:30 Baku time.

News.Az