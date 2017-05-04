Azerbaijani–UK poetry night to be held in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani–UK Poetry Night, by the renowned Azerbaijani poet Nigar Hasan-Zadeh, and complemented by live Azerbaijani piano and oud music will be held in Lon

This will feature readings of works by some of the greatest Azerbaijani poets – both classic and contemporary – by such leadings masters of verse as Mikhayil Mushfig, Ahmad Javad, Abdulla Shaig, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, Nigar Rafibeyli and Shahriyar, AzerTag reports. This will provide English and world literature aficionados with an invaluable opportunity to experience the full breadth of expression and unique imagery that are the hallmarks of Azerbaijani poetry.

The British poetry contingent will comprise Elaine Feinstein, poet, novelist, playwright and translator; Ruth Padel, poet, novelist, critic, broadcaster, Hellenophile and artistic polymath; Fiona Sampson, poet, writer, founder-director of PoetryFest, founder-editor of Orient Express, former editor of The Poetry Review and current editor of Poem, a quarterly international review; and David Harsent, poet, scriptwriter, novelist and frequent librettist for Sir Harrison Birtwistle.

The reading will also include Elaine’s translations of verses by Nigar Hasan-Zadeh.

News.Az

News.Az