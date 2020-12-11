Azerbaijani, Uzbek leaders hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 11, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on the completion of military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh and wished the friendly people of the brotherly country peace and prosperity. The heads of state expressed hope that security and stability would be ensured in the entire South Caucasus region.

During the conversation, they discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan's multifaceted relations.

The presidents hailed the fact that the mutual support provided during the difficult period caused by the pandemic has once again demonstrated the strategic nature of centuries-old friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The heads of state stressed the importance of active implementation of joint programs and projects aimed at increasing mutual trade, expanding cooperation between leading enterprises in the industry, agriculture, energy, transport, logistics, tourism, and other sectors. The parties affirmed their readiness to continue intensively inter-regional, cultural, and humanitarian exchanges.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed to maintain a close dialogue within global and regional structures and considered a schedule of incoming high-level bilateral and multilateral events.

News.Az