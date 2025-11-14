Azerbaijani vessel Khojaly heads from Australia to U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Khojaly handysize dry cargo vessel, operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) under AZCON Holding, has departed from Port Kembla in Australia and is en route to the Port of Los Angeles in the United States.

The vessel set sail carrying 24,251 tonnes of steel and is expected to arrive at its destination by the end of next week, News.Az reports, citing ASCO.

The Khojaly is currently crossing the Pacific Ocean in full compliance with international navigation safety procedures, and the voyage is being conducted in accordance with all international operational standards.

Commissioned on May 27, 2024, in the People’s Republic of China, the handysize-class vessel has unrestricted navigation capability, a deadweight of 38,593 tonnes, a length of 180 meters, a beam of 30 meters, a draft of 10.47 meters, and a maximum speed of 15.7 knots.

News.Az