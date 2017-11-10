Azerbaijani woman becomes Deputy Mayor of Tallinn

+ ↺ − 16 px

Centrist Taavi Aas was elected Mayor of the Estonian capital at the meeting of the Tallinn City Council.

Report informs citing AzerTag that seven deputy mayors of the city were also confirmed in the meeting. The Azerbaijani, Chair of the Estonian Greens Zuleykha Izmailova is also among them.

Z. Izmailova was born in Tallinn in 1985. Her mother is Estonian, father Azerbaijani.

She had lived in Azerbaijan before her father's death, then returned to Estonia. Z. Izmailova has two children. Her spouse, Joonas Laks, is the sales manager for international projects at TREV-2, which is engaged in road construction.

News.Az

