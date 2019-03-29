Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK celebrates Novruz
As many of our compatriots abroad Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK were celebrating the traditional Novruz Holiday.
The evening at marvelous Drake suite of Chelsea Harbour Hotel begun by welcoming speech of AWAUK founder U. Taghizade following by co-organizers Ayten Huseynzade and Kenan Sadikhov.
The event was attended by the local Azerbaijani business community, students, diaspora members, diplomats of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in
“We wanted to show our modern pop culture by the performance of Eurovision Song contest winner Nigar Jamal and new rising star, “Britain Got Talent” participant Sabina Beyli. Both singers were absolutely in harmony presented side by side with national music and dance compositions. Moreover, this combination added a sparkle to the evening. “ said Ulviyya Taghizade.
The Raffle during the event was featuring national goods, handmade
The traditional “Xonca”, national dresses by Gulnara Khalilova Moda
“This is our third Novruz Celebration in London. AWAUK is getting more and more popular. Before the event was open only to ladies, now we noticed great interest from gentlemen, we also welcome families, as it is a family holiday and we all should keep our traditions and accommodate needs of our members.”
Photos of this great get together evening
News.Az