Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK celebrates Novruz

As many of our compatriots abroad Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK were celebrating the traditional Novruz Holiday.

The evening at marvelous Drake suite of Chelsea Harbour Hotel begun by welcoming speech of AWAUK founder U. Taghizade following by co-organizers Ayten Huseynzade and Kenan Sadikhov.

The event was attended by the local Azerbaijani business community, students, diaspora members, diplomats of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in UK , friends of Azerbaijan and people who are interested in our wonderful country and its rich traditions. “We managed to get together different, but yet united diaspora members, just to name few, fashion designer and founder of www.tiktikhanim.com educational portal for Azerbaijani ladies, and first lady policeman from Azerbaijan, Nargiz Jafarova, as well as Azerbaijan-UK Alumni Association Executives. During the evening performance of national instrument (Tar) by Rafiq Rustamov was greeted by great interest and recalled to our history and traditions.

“We wanted to show our modern pop culture by the performance of Eurovision Song contest winner Nigar Jamal and new rising star, “Britain Got Talent” participant Sabina Beyli. Both singers were absolutely in harmony presented side by side with national music and dance compositions. Moreover, this combination added a sparkle to the evening. “ said Ulviyya Taghizade.

The Raffle during the event was featuring national goods, handmade kalaghayi , carpet, souvenirs, Azerbaijani tea, books promoting our country, vouchers from sponsors of the event.

The traditional “Xonca”, national dresses by Gulnara Khalilova Moda evi , painted eggs and decoration of the hall, Gulnara Art exhibition featuring Novruz Holiday - all these small and big details made guests of the evening feel “back home”.

“This is our third Novruz Celebration in London. AWAUK is getting more and more popular. Before the event was open only to ladies, now we noticed great interest from gentlemen, we also welcome families, as it is a family holiday and we all should keep our traditions and accommodate needs of our members.”

Photos of this great get together evening were made by Neil Watson and Edwin Markow.

News.Az

