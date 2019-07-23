Azerbaijani wrestlers complete Baku-2019 with 16 medals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wrestling tournaments of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival have been completed, APA reports.

Six Azerbaijani wrestlers competed in the second half of the day and finished the day with 4 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals.

Elmir Aliyev (51 kg), Khasay Hasanli (65 kg) in Greco-Roman, Kanan Heybatov (51 kg) and Jabrail Hajiyev (65 kg) in freestyle wrestling completed the tournament with gold medals.

Elnura Mammadova (53 kg) has lost to Polina Lukina of Russia and finished with silver, while Nigar Mirzazade gained bronze in women wrestling.

Thus, Azerbaijani wrestlers who gained 10 medals on the first day (4 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze) reached the number of medals to 16 on the second day.

