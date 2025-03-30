Azerbaijaniism: The enduring force behind national unity and global identity

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an increasingly globalized and interconnected world, nations strive not only for economic and political influence but also for the preservation and promotion of their cultural and ideological identities.

For Azerbaijan, this mission is rooted in the powerful and inclusive idea of Azerbaijaniism — a unique ideological framework that transcends borders and generations. More than a concept, Azerbaijaniism is the beating heart of the country's national unity, cultural integrity, and global visibility.

Azerbaijaniism unites the pillars of language, national-spiritual values, and a rich historical legacy under one cohesive narrative. At a time when national identities across the world face dilution or fragmentation, Azerbaijan has cultivated and safeguarded an ideology that not only preserves its past but also actively shapes its future. This ideology, first systematically articulated and promoted by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, continues to serve as a cornerstone of state policy and a moral compass for citizens at home and abroad.

Heydar Aliyev understood that no political or economic sovereignty can be fully achieved without a strong cultural and ideological foundation. His famous words — “In order to achieve national freedom, our people must experience a national awakening, revival, and spiritual uplift” — capture the essence of Azerbaijaniism as a call for self-realization, civic engagement, and cultural pride. It was not enough for Azerbaijan to gain independence; it needed to rediscover and reaffirm its identity as a proud, ancient, and forward-looking nation.

The strength of Azerbaijaniism lies in its inclusivity. It is not defined by ethnic or religious lines but by a shared cultural and civic identity. This ideological model allows for a harmonious coexistence of Azerbaijan’s many ethnic communities within a broader national vision. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan has become a model of multiculturalism in the region, where Muslims, Christians, Jews, and others live and thrive together. Azerbaijaniism, at its core, is about unity through diversity, loyalty through belonging, and pride through understanding.

Following the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence in 1991, the state took decisive steps to promote this ideology among both citizens and the diaspora. While official institutions have played a leading role, the responsibility for sustaining and spreading Azerbaijaniism belongs to every Azerbaijani. Civil society, intellectuals, and especially educators have a vital role to play in transmitting values, history, and language to future generations. In this regard, the intelligentsia serves as both the guardians and the evangelists of national consciousness.

One of the most visible manifestations of Azerbaijaniism was seen in the historic victory during the 2020 Second Karabakh War. The unity and resilience demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people were not merely the result of military strategy or diplomatic alignment — they were, fundamentally, the product of an ideological foundation that had been carefully nurtured over decades. Azerbaijaniism instilled in citizens a sense of purpose, belonging, and moral clarity, reinforcing solidarity in the face of external challenges.

President Ilham Aliyev has carried forward this ideological legacy with consistency and vision. His emphasis on educating the younger generation in the spirit of national pride and historical awareness is a continuation of the same ideological project initiated by Heydar Aliyev. The state has institutionalized this vision through numerous initiatives — notably the World Congresses of Azerbaijanis, held every five years, which provide a global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and solidarity among Azerbaijanis worldwide.

A particularly symbolic event took place in April 2022 in Shusha — the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and a city reclaimed during the 2020 war. Hosting the Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha was not only a logistical decision but also a powerful statement. It marked a new era where post-conflict realities are being shaped by national unity and strategic vision. Similarly, the Third Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth, held that same year, reinforced the state’s commitment to engaging the next generation of Azerbaijanis in the diaspora with their heritage and homeland.

In the digital age, the tools to promote Azerbaijaniism are more accessible than ever. From social media platforms to multilingual news outlets, the means exist to amplify the voice of Azerbaijan and present its story to the world. But these tools must be used strategically. In a world where Azerbaijan continues to face biased narratives and disinformation campaigns from anti-Azerbaijani actors, the defense of truth becomes a civic duty. Promoting Azerbaijaniism is not about exclusion or propaganda — it is about asserting dignity, fostering understanding, and challenging misrepresentations with facts, culture, and history.

The role of media is particularly crucial. Both traditional and digital outlets bear the responsibility to produce content that celebrates Azerbaijani culture, language, and history — not only in Azerbaijani but in English, French, Arabic, Russian, and other global languages. This is essential not just for international advocacy, but also for connecting younger diaspora members with their roots.

Language, in particular, remains central to identity. For young Azerbaijanis living abroad, fluency in the Azerbaijani language is often the most direct link to their heritage. Thus, language education must be prioritized as a tool of both cultural preservation and soft power.

As Azerbaijan continues to position itself as a regional leader and a global cultural actor, it must also remain steadfast in its ideological commitments. Azerbaijaniism is not a relic of the past — it is a dynamic and evolving framework that will guide the country through the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. By deepening its roots and widening its reach, Azerbaijaniism can serve as both a source of internal strength and a beacon of national identity in the international arena.

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az