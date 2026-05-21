Japan rejects Russia and China claims over remilitarization

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Japan on Thursday dismissed criticism from China and Russia regarding its alleged "remilitarization," labeling the accusations as entirely "unfounded."

The swift reaction from Tokyo follows a joint statement issued Wednesday by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the latter's two-day visit to China. The two leaders claimed that Japan is accelerating its remilitarization efforts and threatening regional peace and stability, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Responding to the allegations, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki turned the focus back onto Moscow and Beijing. At a press conference, Ozaki stated that Japan wants China to "change its behavior" regarding its military activities, which he described as a "cause for serious concern for the international community." He also urged Russia to immediately "stop its invasion of Ukraine."

Tensions between Japan and China have steadily escalated since November, following remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Takaichi warned that a potential use of force by China against Taiwan could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan, potentially triggering Tokyo's right to exercise collective self-defense. China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, has since repeatedly voiced strong opposition to Japan's defense upgrades.

The diplomatic friction arrives during a period of significant change for Japan's defense policy. In a major departure from its pacifist postwar security posture, Tokyo scrapped longstanding restrictions on military equipment transfers last month, opening the door to the export of lethal weapons as it seeks to expand its defense industry and broaden its strategic reach.

News.Az