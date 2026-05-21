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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday of actively pushing to escalate the ongoing conflict between the two nations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova claimed that the Ukrainian leader's current political and militarystrategies are aimed at widening the scope of the war rather than seeking a diplomatic resolution.

News.Az