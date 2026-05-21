Aston Villa Europa League win reshapes Premier League Champions League race

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Aston Villa’s Europa League triumph has significantly altered the Premier League’s qualification picture for next season’s European competitions, opening the possibility that as many as six English clubs could reach the Champions League depending on final-day results.

Villa secured a 3-0 victory over Freiburg in Istanbul, a result that adds to England’s European performance coefficient and strengthens the league’s claim to an additional Champions League qualification spot for next season, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

Unai Emery’s side have already secured Champions League qualification through their league position, currently sitting fourth, but their final placement remains uncertain due to a tight battle with Liverpool, who are just behind on goal difference and points.

If Villa lose to Manchester City and Liverpool win their final match against Brentford, the Champions League places could extend down to sixth in the table, potentially allowing Bournemouth or Brighton to qualify depending on results. Bournemouth, currently sixth, and Brighton, just behind them, remain in contention if other results align on the final day.

Further permutations depend on FA Cup outcomes and final league positions, with Europa League and Conference League places also shifting accordingly, meaning multiple scenarios remain open heading into the decisive round of fixtures.

News.Az