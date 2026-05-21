Snowfall in may turns Zojila region into white landscape amid extreme heat in India - VIDEO

Snowfall in may turns Zojila region into white landscape amid extreme heat in India - VIDEO

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Unseasonal snowfall and rain have transformed parts of India’s Zojila Pass region into a rare white landscape, even as large parts of the country continue to endure intense summer heat.

On Thursday, May 21, fresh snowfall covered areas near Minamarg, creating a striking contrast with soaring temperatures in the plains below and highlighting increasingly erratic weather patterns across the country, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

The snowfall led to the temporary closure of the strategic Srinagar-Ladakh road, a vital highway over Zojila Pass that connects the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, causing delays for travellers and local transport. Authorities have been working to clear the route and restore safe movement.

Meteorological officials have warned of continued unstable weather, with stormy conditions expected over the next few days due to Western Disturbances interacting with cold mountain air. While the plains continue to face heatwave conditions, the mountains are experiencing sudden cold spells and snowfall, underscoring growing climate variability in the region.

News.Az