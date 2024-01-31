Azerbaijanis hold rally in Rome in protest against Armenia’s landmine terror

Azerbaijanis in Italy staged a protest against the mine contamination of Azerbaijani territories in Piazza dei Santi Apostoli square in Rome.

The purpose of the demonstration is to raise awareness among the Italian and global communities about Armenia`s mine contamination in Azerbaijani territories and to demand that Armenia provide maps of the mined areas.

Protesters noted that the mines planted by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories resulted in civilian casualties.

They carried banners with slogans such as “Stop Armenian terrorism,” “End mine terrorism,” “End ecological terrorism,” urging Armenia to promote peace and provide maps of mined areas.

