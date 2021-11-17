Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development, Pakistan discuss cooperation opportunities in entrepreneurship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with the President of Pakistan Business Forum, Board member of International Business Forum (IBF) Muhammad Kashif to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the Agency and Pakistan in entrepreneurship.

KOBIA Chairman of Board Orkhan Mammadov highlighted the services provided by the agency to SMEs, as well as the agency’s support for foreign businessmen and investors.

The sides hailed the participation of Pakistani businessmen in the 25th International Business Forum held in Baku, describing it as an excellent opportunity for cooperation with local SMEs.

News.Az

News.Az