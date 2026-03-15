US deploys A-10 Warthog jets in Middle East to counter Iranian drones

Airmen from the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, deployed as part of a larger effort to rush firepower to U.S. Central Command. (Senior Airman Marcel Williams/Air Force)

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U.S. forces in the Middle East have begun deploying A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, commonly known as the “Warthog,” to counter Iranian strike drones, according to data released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), News.Az reports.

The aircraft, traditionally used for close air support and battlefield strike missions, are now being integrated into operations aimed at protecting U.S. forces and allied assets from drone threats across the region.

CENTCOM data indicate that the A-10 jets are being used to provide direct fire support to ground forces while also intercepting and destroying Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles and their launch teams. The move comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and increasing reports of drone activity targeting military installations and shipping routes.

The A-10 Thunderbolt II is widely regarded as one of the most effective close-air-support aircraft in the world. Designed around its powerful GAU-8 Avenger 30mm cannon, the aircraft can loiter over battlefields for extended periods and strike ground targets with high precision.

Military analysts note that the deployment of A-10 aircraft suggests the United States is reinforcing its tactical airpower in the region as drone warfare becomes an increasingly prominent feature of modern conflicts.

CENTCOM has not disclosed the exact locations from which the aircraft are operating, but officials confirmed that the deployment is part of broader measures aimed at strengthening regional security and protecting U.S. personnel.

News.Az