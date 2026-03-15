Israel bombs IRGC and Basij headquarters deep inside Iran - VIDEO

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The Israel Defense Forces have announced an expansion of their military strikes against targets across western and central Iran as the conflict between the two countries continues to escalate, News.Az reports.

In a statement released by the military press service, the IDF said it is broadening the scope of its attacks against facilities linked to the Iranian regime in additional areas of the country.

According to the statement, the objective of the expanded operation is to weaken Iran’s command and control capabilities and reduce its ability to coordinate military activities.

Earlier on the morning of March 15, the Israeli Air Force reportedly carried out a series of strikes in the area of Hamadan in western Iran.

Israeli forces targeted several key headquarters belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as positions associated with the Basij forces, which operate as a paramilitary branch linked to the Iranian regime.

The IDF did not disclose the full extent of the damage or casualties resulting from the strikes. Iranian authorities have not yet issued an official response regarding the reported attacks.

The latest wave of strikes signals a further escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran, with the focus increasingly shifting toward key military infrastructure and command centers inside Iranian territory.

As reported by News.Az, the situation in the region remains highly volatile, with military analysts warning that continued strikes on strategic facilities could trigger a broader confrontation in the Middle East.

News.Az