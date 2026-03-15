Oscars 2026: List of nominees

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Hollywood’s biggest night is approaching. The 98th Academy Awards will take place Sunday afternoon at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo news.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire epic Sinners leads with 16 nominations, the most in Oscar history, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another follows with 13.

The Oscars ceremony starts at 4 p.m. and will be televised live on ABC and Hulu. This year, Conan O’Brien returns as host.

Live coverage begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15, on KTLA 5 and streaming on the free KTLA+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung.

Below is a list of all Oscar nominees for each category.

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“One Battle after Another”)

Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”)

Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”)

Wagner Moura (“The Secret Agent”)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro (“One Battle after Another”)

Jacob Elordi (“Frankenstein”)

Delroy Lindo (“Sinners”)

Sean Penn (“One Battle after Another”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Sentimental Value”)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”)

Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”)

Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”)

Renate Reinsve (“Sentimental Value”)

Emma Stone (“Bugonia”)



Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning (“Sentimental Value”)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (“Sentimental Value”)

Amy Madigan (“Weapons”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“Sinners”)

Teyana Taylor (“One Battle after Another”)



Animated Feature Film

“Arco” (Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman)

“Elio” (Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm)

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong)

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” (Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon)

“Zootopia 2” (Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino)



Animated Short Film

“Butterfly” (Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens)

“Forevergreen” (Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears)

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls” (Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski)

“Retirement Plan” (John Kelly and Andrew Freedman)

“The Three Sisters” (Konstantin Bronzit)

Casting

“Hamnet” (Nina Gold)

“Marty Supreme” (Jennifer Venditti)

“One Battle after Another” (Cassandra Kulukundis)

“The Secret Agent” (Gabriel Domingues)

“Sinners” (Francine Maisler)



Cinematography

“Frankenstein” (Dan Laustsen)

“Marty Supreme” (Darius Khondji)

“One Battle after Another” (Michael Bauman)

“Sinners” (Autumn Durald Arkapaw)

“Train Dreams” (Adolpho Veloso)



Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” (Deborah L. Scott)

“Frankenstein” (Kate Hawley)

“Hamnet” (Malgosia Turzanska)

“Marty Supreme” (Miyako Bellizzi)

“Sinners” (Ruth E. Carter)



Directing

“Hamnet” (Chloé Zhao)

“Marty Supreme” (Josh Safdie)

“One Battle after Another” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

“Sentimental Value” (Joachim Trier)

“Sinners” (Ryan Coogler)



Documentary Feature Film

“The Alabama Solution” (Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman)

“Come See Me in the Good Light” (Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen)

“Cutting through Rocks” (Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni)

“Mr. Nobody against Putin” (David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber and Alžběta Karásková)

“The Perfect Neighbor” (Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee)



Documentary Short Film

“All the Empty Rooms” (Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones)

“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud” (Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo)

“Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone'” (Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins)

“The Devil Is Busy” (Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir)

“Perfectly a Strangeness” (Alison McAlpine)



Film Editing

“F1” (Stephen Mirrione)

“Marty Supreme” (Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie)

“One Battle after Another” (Andy Jurgensen)

“Sentimental Value” (Olivier Bugge Coutté)

“Sinners” (Michael P. Shawver)



International Feature Film

Brazil (“The Secret Agent”)

France (“It Was Just an Accident”)

Norway (“Sentimental Value”)

Spain (“Sirāt”)

Tunisia (“The Voice of Hind Rajab”)



Live Action Short Film

“Butcher’s Stain” (Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi)

“A Friend of Dorothy” (Lee Knight and James Dean)

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama” (Julia Aks and Steve Pinder)

“The Singers” (Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt)

“Two People Exchanging Saliva” (Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata)



Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein” (Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey)

“Kokuho” (Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu)

“Sinners” (Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry)

“The Smashing Machine” (Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein)

“The Ugly Stepsister” (Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg)



Music (Original Score)

“Bugonia” (Jerskin Fendrix)

“Frankenstein” (Alexandre Desplat)

“Hamnet” (Max Richter)

“One Battle after Another” (Jonny Greenwood)

“Sinners” (Ludwig Goransson)



Music (Original Song)

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless” (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” (Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu, Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

“I Lied To You” from “Sinners” (Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!” (Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike)

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams” (Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave)



Best Picture

“Bugonia” (Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers)

“F1” (Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers)

“Frankenstein” (Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers)

“Hamnet” (Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers)

“Marty Supreme” (Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers)

“One Battle after Another” (Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers)

“The Secret Agent” (Emilie Lesclaux, Producer)

“Sentimental Value” (Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers)

“Sinners” (Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, Producers)

“Train Dreams” (Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler, Producers)



Production Design

“Frankenstein” (Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

“Hamnet” (Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton)

“Marty Supreme” (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis)

“One Battle after Another” (Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino)

“Sinners” (Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne)



Sound

“F1” (Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta)

“Frankenstein” (Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern)

“One Battle after Another” (José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor)

“Sinners” (Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker)

“Sirāt” (Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas)



Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)

“F1” (Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson)

“Jurassic World Rebirth” (David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould)

“The Lost Bus” (Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin)

“Sinners” (Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean)



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“Bugonia” (Screenplay by Will Tracy)

“Frankenstein” (Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro)

“Hamnet” (Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell)

“One Battle after Another” (Written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

“Train Dreams” (Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar)



Writing (Original Screenplay)

“Blue Moon” (Written by Robert Kaplow)

“It Was Just an Accident” (Written by Jafar Panahi; Script collaborators – Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian)

“Marty Supreme” (Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie)

“Sentimental Value” (Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

“Sinners” Written by Ryan Coogler

News.Az