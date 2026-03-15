Explosions over UAE as air defenses intercept Iranian ballistic missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems intercepted four ballistic missiles and six drones launched from Iran on March 15, 2026, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence, News.Az reports.

The ministry reported that the projectiles were successfully destroyed before reaching their intended targets, preventing casualties and major damage. Loud explosions heard in several areas were caused by air defence systems intercepting the incoming missiles and drones.

Officials confirmed that fighter jets and air defence batteries were used to neutralize the threats, while security forces monitored the situation across the country. The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region following ongoing military confrontation involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The attack is part of a broader wave of Iranian missile and drone strikes across the Gulf region, targeting several countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as the conflict continues to intensify.

News.Az