Azerbaijan’s airports served 4.3 million passengers in the first nine months of 2019

During January-September 2019, Azerbaijan’s international airports served 4.3 million passengers.

3.7 million passengers accounted for Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which is 6% more than the same figure last year.

The second busiest airport was Nakhchivan – 501 thousand passengers, and the third - the airport of Ganja, which served 115 thousand people over the same period.

During nine months of 2019, national air carrier AZAL carried 1 million 600,000 passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 443, 000 passengers.

The number of passengers on international flights of Baku airport amounted to 3.2 million people. In addition to national airlines, the top ten airlines also included Turkish Airlines (Turkey, 376,000 passengers), FlyDubai (UAE, 194,000), Aeroflot (Russia, 151,000), AirArabia (UAE, 130,000), UIA (Ukraine, 97,000), Qatar Airways (Qatar, 81,000), Lufthansa (Germany, 53,000) and SCAT (Kazakhstan, 47,000).

In September 2019, 33 passenger airlines operated flights to more than 60 different destinations from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Currently, six foreign low-cost airlines – WizzAir (Budapest), AirBaltic (Riga), Pegasus (Izmir), flyNAS (Riyadh), flyDubai (Dubai) and AirArabia (Sharjah) – operate direct flights to Baku airport.

From the airports of Ganja and Nakhchivan direct flights are carried out to Moscow and Istanbul. Also, the national airline AZAL operates regular direct flights from Lankaran and Gabala to Moscow and vice versa.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

