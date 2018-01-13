Azerbaijan's Ambassador Fahraddin Gurbanov presents his credentials to Croatian President

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 12, 2018, Ambassador Gurbanov submitted his credentials to President of the Republic of Croatia Colinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

During the meeting which followed the credentials presenting ceremony Gurbanov conveyed President Ilham Aliyev's greetings and best wishes to President Grabar-Kitarovic and said that he would work for the development of a strategic relationship between the two countries in the responsible position.

Ambassador Gurbanov noted that Baku was nominated to host the EXPO-2025 World Exhibition and asked for Croatia's support in November 2018 vote. Gurbanov emphasized that Azerbaijan, hosting the 1st European Games, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Formula 1 and other international events, has experience in holding such a prestigious event as the World EXPO-2025.

It was also noted that due to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic a number of events are planned to be held in Croatia in 2018. Ambassador Gurbanov added that the film "Ali and Nino", screened by Azerbaijani writer Gurban Said, the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mrs. Leyla Aliyeva, was presented to the Croatian audience in the city of Zagreb. In the end, the Ambassador presented a copy of the book "Ali and Nino" translated into Croatian to President Grabar-Kitarovic.

News.Az

News.Az