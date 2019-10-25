Azerbaijan's ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev awarded with certificate of appreciation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Youth policy in Azerbaijan is one of the priorities of President Ilham Aliyev. State care for young people today is an example for countries around the world.

The due statement came from the Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev while speaking at a meeting with a group of participants of the First Forum of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian Youth to be held in Kyiv.

The ambassador said that as a result of the successful policy led by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the international position of our country has been further strengthened. "There is talented Azerbaijani youth in Ukraine who are already working in the Ukrainian government agencies. I think that today's growing youth must respond to global challenges. Because the Azerbaijani government invests a lot of money in the youth. I think that the Youth Forum will contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations," he said.

Azerbaijani young men Sabuhi Abbasov, Togrul Allahverdiyev, and Aqil Alasgar spoke about the state's care for young people. The forum was held with the financial support of the Youth Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan. As a result of President Ilham Aliyev's care, the state provides sufficient support for improving the intellectual level of Azerbaijani youth and its integration into the world community. It was noted that the work done by the government of Azerbaijan on youth has received international recognition and has been approved as a model of development. Youth policy in our country has always been an important part of state policy. The logical consequence of this is that today Azerbaijani youth is quite patriotic.

Rahim Rahimov, Youth Foundation employee also attended the meeting.

In the end, Ambassador Azer Khudiyev was awarded the certificate of appreciation for his significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations, as well as the support of Azerbaijanis living and studying in this country.

News.Az

News.Az