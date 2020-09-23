Azerbaijan’s artillery units conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, the missile-artillery formations conducted live-fire tactical exercises.

The purpose of the exercises is to improve the artillery units management skills, increase professionalism, planning actions during combat operations, and organize interoperability with other types of troops, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Artillery subunits withdrawn to the concentration areas took up firing positions to carry out combat firing.

According to the scenario, various units of the Missile-Artillery Troops redeployed to reserve positions performed combat firing and destroyed the targets of the imaginary enemy.

News.Az