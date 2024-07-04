News.az
Tag:
Exercise
China completes military drills near Taiwan
01 Jan 2026-09:07
How regular exercise strengthens your immune system
12 Nov 2025-10:54
How small social habits shape long-term wellbeing
11 Nov 2025-09:01
Singapore, Thailand, and US air forces conduct exercise to boost cooperation
18 Mar 2025-18:28
Azerbaijan Navy’s marine units conduct exercise –
VIDEO
29 Aug 2024-16:49
Azerbaijani Chief of General Staff observes tactical phase of Altyn Kyran - 2024 exercise
24 Aug 2024-18:08
Azerbaijan launches joint military drills with Kazakhstan
22 Aug 2024-19:11
CSTO exercise led by Russia’s National Guard kicks off in Siberia
14 Aug 2024-11:38
Azerbaijan army conducts tactical-special exercise
04 Jul 2024-16:15
Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Emergencies Ministry analyze results of joint tactical exercise
03 May 2024-09:53
