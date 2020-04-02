Azerbaijan's Azerenergy reconstructing major strategically important substation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy is carrying out reconstruction at 500-kilovolt Absheron substation, which is one of the largest and most vital substations in the countr

According to the report, a total of three 220-kilovolt Khirdalan, Mushfig and Govsan substations, supplying power to Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, are supplied from Absheron substation.

Overhead 500- and 330-kilovolt transmission lines, directly entering the strategically important Absheron substation from stations in the cities of Mingachevir and Shirvan, connect the Sumgayit power station as well as Yashma, Aghsu and Gabala substations.

“Currently, such works as the reconstruction of 500, 330 and 220-kilovolt open switchgear, renovation of equipment and expansion of the ​​switchgear' area are conducted at the Absheron substation. A new control building is being constructed and equipped with modern digital panels, relay protection and control and DC devices. A modern Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), as well as an emergency automation and fire extinguishing system based on a new project are being created. In addition, the building a new water conduit is underway", the report said.

The reconstruction of substations is extremely important for preventing accidents, improving the quality of energy load, eliminating losses and, most importantly, providing consumers with better quality electric energy.

The works on reconstruction of the Absheron substation are planned to be completed by the end of 2020.

News.Az

News.Az