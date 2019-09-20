Azerbaijan’s Azericard to provide contactless payment services to customers
In the coming months, Azerbaijan’s Azericard payment system will provide contactless payment services to the customers, Farid Guliyev, director general of Azeri
Presently, this service is available to customers of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA). In the coming months, it will be included in the services of the partner banks of the company as well.
The members of the Azericard payment system include 19 Azerbaijani banks, as well as one Russian and one Uzbek bank.
