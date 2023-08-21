Azerbaijan's business and investment climate offers favorable opportunities for Uzbek entrepreneurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Uzbekistan's Investments, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov, News.az reports.

During the meeting, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stressed the important role of the political will of both countries’ leaders, high-level visits, meetings and events in the development of mutual relations with Uzbekistan. The minister pointed out that the economic and trade relations were also expanding between the two countries.

“Azerbaijan's business and investment environment, privileges applied in its industrial zones offer favorable opportunities for investors, including Uzbek entrepreneurs,” Jabbarov emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on implementation of joint projects, promotion of mutual investments, as well as strengthening of partnership in transport-logistics, digitalization, industry, including petrochemical and oil refining, industrial zones and other areas.

News.Az