Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers presents report on its activities in parliament

The next plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis kicked off.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova declared the session open after the national anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded, News.Az reports.

At the session, Prime Minister Ali Asadov is presenting the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022.


