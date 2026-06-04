AMLO breaks silence to slam Trump over 'interventionist' US policies

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Former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has broken his usual post-presidency silence, launching a fierce attack on Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump as diplomatic relations between the two neighbors hit a turbulent new low.

In a scathing five-page letter published on X, the highly influential leftist leader accused the U.S. government of using "interventionist and unscrupulous practices" disguised as efforts to combat migration and drug trafficking. López Obrador alleged that Washington is actively trying to weaken Mexico's ruling Morena party—which he founded—in order to boost the country's right-wing opposition, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The fiery rebuke marks a sharp shift in tone for López Obrador, who recalled working closely and pragmatically with Trump during his first term in office. "The Trump of today is different from the one I dealt with," he wrote, blaming the transformation on "vile and sinister adventures" led by "false friends and advisers." He concluded his message with a direct plea: "For the good of all, may the other Trump return."

The political broadside comes at a tense moment for current Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum—López Obrador's political protégé—who has also sharpened her stance against U.S. political interference. Strains have reached a boiling point following a recent U.S. Justice Department indictment targeting 10 Mexican officials over alleged drug trafficking ties, an unprecedented move that Mexican leadership views as a politically motivated attack ahead of upcoming elections.

News.Az