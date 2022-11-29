Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s cargo transportation via TRACECA exceeds 37.8 million tons

The volume of cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 37.829.600 million tons, while the cargo turnover was 9.435.500 billion ton-kilometers in January-September of 2022, News.Az reports. 

According to the State Statistics Committee, 20.376.100 million tons or 53.9% of the cargo was transported by road, 12.435.700 million tons or 32.9% by rail and 5.017.800 million tons or 13.2% by sea.

Transit cargo accounts for 27.4% or 10.352.500 million tons of total cargo transported through the corridor.


