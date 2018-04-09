Azerbaijan’s CEC accredits 890 int’l observers for presidential election
- 09 Apr 2018 06:55
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130209
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-cec-accredits-890-intl-observers-for-presidential-election Copied
Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has accredited 890 international observers to monitor the presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on April
The accredited observers are citizens of 59 countries and represent 60 international organizations.
So far, 58,175 local observers have been accredited, the CEC department said.
News.Az