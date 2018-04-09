Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s CEC accredits 890 int’l observers for presidential election

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s CEC accredits 890 int’l observers for presidential election

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has accredited 890 international observers to monitor the presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on April

The accredited observers are citizens of 59 countries and represent 60 international organizations.

So far, 58,175 local observers have been accredited, the CEC department said.  

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      