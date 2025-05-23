Azerbaijan’s Central Bank sees growth in assets

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of January 1, 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reported its total assets reached just under 36.52 billion manats (approximately $21.5 billion), marking a 5% increase compared to the previous year.

Of the CBA's assets, nearly 25.844 billion manats (just over $15.2 billion) were debt securities (4.5% less YoY), 8.589 billion manats (just over $5.05 billion) – money and their equivalents (52.6% more YoY), and 1.129 billion manats (over $664.3 million) – settlements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (6.5% less YoY), News.Az reports, citing local media.

In 2024, the CBA's liabilities grew by 3.9% to approximately 34.523 billion manats (just over $20.3 billion).

During the year, the bank's balance capital rose by 28.5% to 1.997 billion manats (almost $1.175 billion), while the authorized capital remained unchanged at 500 million manats (about $294.2 million).

