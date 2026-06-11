Kuwait busts major drug smuggling attempt in air shipment from UK

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Kuwait's General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday that it had foiled an attempt to smuggle 86 kg of narcotics into the country through an air cargo shipment arriving from the United Kingdom, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

According to the authority, customs officers at the Air Cargo Customs Department intercepted a shipment of personal luggage consisting of three bags that contained large quantities of illegal drugs.

The seizure included approximately 63 kg of cannabis, 9 kg of cocaine, and 14 kg of marijuana, bringing the total amount confiscated to 86 kg.

The operation was carried out under the directives of Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister. It was conducted in coordination with the Interior Ministry's General Directorate for Drug Control.

Customs authorities stated that legal procedures have been initiated and the seized drugs have been referred to the competent authorities.

The administration added that the seizure is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen customs controls at all entry points and combat attempts to smuggle prohibited substances, in order to protect society and reinforce national security.

News.Az