Bahrain says 11-year-old girl injured after Iranian drone attack

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An 11-year-old girl was lightly injured in Bahrain after being struck by falling debris from intercepted Iranian drones and was treated at the scene, the interior ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

The ministry added that the debris also caused vehicles to catch fire and damaged homes in Hamad Town and the capital, Manama.

It further stated that civil defense and emergency services responded to the incident and took the necessary measures.

News.Az