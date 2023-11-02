Azerbaijan’s Central Bank, SWIFT discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov has met with visiting Head of the Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia region of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) Matthieu De Heering, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the pair exchanged views on the development of cooperation between SWIFT and financial institutions of Azerbaijan. The two also shared ideas about expanding the scope of innovative payment services and finding new payment solutions in the country.

They also discussed the current situation and prospects of cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and SWIFT.

News.Az