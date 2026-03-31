- News
- Swift
Tag:
Swift
-
-
-
While Bollywood remains one of the largest and most glamorous cinematic powerhouses in the world, cranking out more than 500 films annually, a stark economic divide is fracturing the industry. A recent industry survey has exposed a grim reality: while elite A-list actors continue to command astronomical salaries, the essential technicians, crew members, and daily wage workers who bring these blockbusters to life are facing an unprecedented financial crisis.19 May 2026-16:28
-
-
Taylor Swift has once again driven a surge in global fashion interest after appearing in New York wearing a sparkling black Valentino mini dress that quickly went viral across social media platforms.15 May 2026-15:11
-
-
A 20-year-old Austrian man, identified as Beran A, has admitted in a court in Wiener Neustadt to planning a suicide attack during Taylor Swift’s 2024 "Eras Tour" in Vienna.28 Apr 2026-15:28
-
-
-
-
Taylor Swift has topped this year’s American Music Awards nominations, earning eight nods and extending her record as one of the most recognized artists in AMA history.14 Apr 2026-16:20
-
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry on July 3, 2026, in New York.10 Apr 2026-10:50
-
-
Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has proposed a major $64 billion deal to merge its acquisition vehicle with Universal Music Group, in a move aimed at relisting the world’s largest music company in the United States and boosting its valuation.07 Apr 2026-13:40
-
-
Taylor Swift has surprised fans with the release of a new music video paying tribute to the legendary Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor, blending music with classic cinema in a nostalgic visual homage.31 Mar 2026-22:36
-
-
Taylor Swift has surprised fans by dropping a new music video for her song "Elizabeth Taylor," created from hours of footage featuring the late Hollywood icon.31 Mar 2026-22:05
-