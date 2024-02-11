Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission approves protocol on results of presidential election

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has endorsed the submission of a protocol, along with relevant documents, to the Constitutional Court detailing the outcomes of the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

This matter was deliberated during today's CEC meeting and has been approved for submission.


