Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission approves protocol on results of presidential election
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has endorsed the submission of a protocol, along with relevant documents, to the Constitutional Court detailing the outcomes of the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.
This matter was deliberated during today's CEC meeting and has been approved for submission.