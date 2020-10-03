Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles gives interviews to several US TV channels

Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles gives interviews to several US TV channels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev gave interviews to several influential U.S. TV channels on Armenia’s latest military aggression against Azerbaijan. In this regard, the Consul General was interviewed by Current Time TV channel on September 29, and by ABC News, NBC News and Fox News of Los Angeles on September 30.

Consul General Aghayev talked about Armenia’s latest military provocations against Azerbaijan since September 27 and their deliberate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians and civilian structures.

The Consulate General continues actively to inform the U.S. public on the new war of aggression and occupation unleashed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

News.Az