Azerbaijan’s coronavirus recoveries near 330,000

Azerbaijan has registered 65 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 89 patients have recovered, and 2 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 335,741, with 329,959 recoveries and 4,967 deaths. Some 815 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 7,728 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,713,779.

News.Az