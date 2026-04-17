Siemens plans shareholder vote on Healthineers spin-off in 2027

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German industrial giant Siemens has announced plans to hold a shareholder vote in February 2027 on a direct spin-off of its stake in Siemens Healthineers.

The move marks a significant step in Siemens’ strategy to streamline its business and reduce exposure to the medical technology sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the plan, Siemens shareholders will receive shares in Siemens Healthineers directly, effectively transferring part of the company’s holding to investors.

Siemens currently owns about 67% of Healthineers and intends to distribute 30% of that stake, which would result in the group giving up its majority control.

The company said progress has been made in both the separation and regulatory processes, although final regulatory approval is still pending.

Earlier, Siemens had considered holding an extraordinary general meeting this year to approve the transaction but has now shifted the vote to its regular shareholder meeting in 2027.

Siemens has signaled that medical technologies—such as imaging systems and laboratory equipment—are no longer part of its core focus.

Siemens Healthineers was initially listed on the stock market in 2018, though Siemens retained a majority stake until now.

News.Az