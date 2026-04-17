Nigeria urges airlines to avoid suspending flights over fuel surge

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Nigeria’s aviation minister has called on local carriers to avoid suspending flights or raising fares despite a sharp increase in jet fuel prices, warning of potential economic disruption.

The appeal comes after airlines signaled they may halt operations due to soaring fuel costs, putting pressure on the country’s already fragile aviation sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a letter to the Airline Operators of Nigeria dated April 16, the minister acknowledged the financial strain on carriers but urged restraint while authorities work toward a solution.

The government has scheduled an emergency meeting on April 22 in Abuja with regulators and industry stakeholders to address the issue.

Jet fuel is one of the largest operating expenses for airlines, and the recent price spike has significantly increased costs for Nigerian carriers.

Airlines have warned that continuing operations under current conditions could become unsustainable without intervention.

Officials cautioned that widespread flight suspensions or fare hikes could disrupt travel, trade, and business activities across the country.

Authorities say they are engaging with industry players to find a “prompt and sustainable” solution that balances airline viability with consumer protection.

News.Az