Venezuela resumes ties with IMF after years of suspension

Venezuela resumes ties with IMF after years of suspension

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Venezuela has resumed relations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after years of suspension, acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking on state television, Rodriguez said she welcomed remarks from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva indicating that Venezuela will reactivate its representation at the institution.

Rodriguez stated that the move would help normalize administrative processes linked to Venezuela’s rights and obligations as an IMF member.

She described the development as a “major diplomatic achievement” and thanked countries that supported Venezuela’s return to the IMF.

The World Bank Group also announced on Thursday that it is resuming engagement with Venezuela’s government under Rodriguez. It noted that its last loan to the country was issued in 2005.

The IMF suspended relations with Venezuela in 2019 amid disputes over government recognition.

The development marks a significant shift in Venezuela’s international financial relations, reopening engagement with major global financial institutions after years of limited contact.

News.Az