Azerbaijan’s coronavirus recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 156 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 378 patients have recovered, and five others have died over the past day, the headquarters said.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 334,288, with 325,418 recoveries and 4,926 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,944.

Over the past day, 8,834 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,532,472.

News.Az