Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus cases exceed 4,100

Azerbaijan has registered 4,129 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Some 968 patients have recovered, and 20 others have died in Azerbaijan over the past day.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 377,304, with 341,142 recoveries and 5,208 deaths. As many as 30,954 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 17,740 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,252,882.

News.Az