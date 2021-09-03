Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus recoveries more than infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 3,762 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 3,812 patients have recovered, and 38 others have died over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 436,257, with 377,287 recoveries and 5,760 deaths. Some 53,210 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 19,017 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,517,734.

News.Az