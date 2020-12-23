Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 2,334 reaching 208,211, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

As many as 4,461 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 151,660. Some 46 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,340.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 54,211.

Over the past day, 14,599 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,102,957.

News.Az