Azerbaijan’s defense chief condoles with Türkiye after plane crash

  • Azerbaijan
Photo credit: The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, following the crash of a military transport aircraft near the Azerbaijan–Georgia border, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the C-130 military transport aircraft en route from Azerbaijan o Türkiye. I pray to the Almighty for the souls of the deceased, share the grief of their loved ones, and extend my condolences to their families with deep sorrow," the minister said.


