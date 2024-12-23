Azerbaijan’s defense minister hails role of Baku-Ankara strategic partnership in promoting regional peace

Photo: The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday received a delegation led by Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

First, the Turkish delegation visited the graves of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers and honored their blessedmemory, News.az reports, citing the Defense Ministry. At the meeting hosted by the Defense Ministry, Minister Hasanov extended a warm welcome to the Turkish guests and conveyed his pleasure at their presence in Azerbaijan.Highlighting the deep history and rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the minister noted that bilateral cooperation between the two countries is strong in all fields, including the field of military. He also underscored the importance of taking the necessary steps to fully implement the Shusha Declaration, which was signed in the spirit of the close and friendly relations between the leaders of 2 fraternal nations.The minister emphasized the role of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in promoting peace and stability within the region.Expressing his appreciation for the warm welcome and exceptional hospitality, Army General Bayraktaroglu emphasized that the consistent organization of mutual visits and meetings reflects the unshakable friendship and fraternal ties between the two nations. He further stated that the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting holds significant value in enhancing interoperability between the two armed forces.The meeting featured an extensive exchange of views on the prospects for advancing cooperation in the military and military-educational sectors, as well as on a range of other issues of mutual interest.Following this, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held a meeting with the delegation from the fraternal country.The meeting, held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, emphasized the importance of conducting joint exercises to further enhance the professionalism of the military personnel from both countries and facilitate the exchange of experience. The discussions also focused on the current state of bilateral military cooperation and various other relevant issues.Subsequently, a meeting was held with Adviser to the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Bahtiyar Ersay. During the meeting, a comprehensive exchange of views took place regarding the measures being implemented to adapt the Azerbaijan Army to the model of the Turkish Armed Forces.

