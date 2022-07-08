Azerbaijan's Defense Minister watched training of commandos in Khojavand (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 8, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, watched the training exercises of Land Forces Operations Commando Units in the Khojavand region, News.az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

The commandos demonstrated high professionalism during the exercises held in areas with difficult terrain according to the combat training plan for 2022.

In accordance with the plan of the exercises, a report on the made decision was delivered to the Defense Minister.

It was noted that according to the scenario, the commando units received a relevant task to neutralize an imaginary enemy who committed a provocation and attacked a human settlement in the direction of the state border.

The commandos immediately left the points of permanent deployment, and taking into account the terrain of an area seized the advantageous high grounds without coming in contact with an imaginary enemy, and carried out fortifications.

According to the received intelligence data, the identified positions of the imaginary enemy were destroyed by an ambush and assault.

The Minister of Defense highly appreciated the exercises conducted to improve the command staff's prompt and optimal decision-making abilities, develop the tactical skills of commandos in mountainous and wooded areas, as well as gave relevant instructions.





News.Az