Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Mortar batteries conduct combat fires (VIDEO)

  • Politics
“According to the combat training plan for 2021 approved by the Minister of Defense, live-fire training exercises are conducted with the military personnel of the mortar batteries in training centers and at firing ranges,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

“The servicemen are fulfilling the standards for deploying and taking firing positions on the terrain, detecting targets, adjusting fire, as well as a quick change of firing positions.

Servicemen also fulfill tasks of destroying targets located at different distances using mortars.

Training exercises continue,” the ministry said.

