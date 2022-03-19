Azerbaijan's DefMin visited military hospital on the eve of Novruz holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 19 on the occasion of Novruz holiday, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

Flowers were laid at the bust of the national leader Heydar Aliyev paying tribute to his memory.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with a group of servicemen being treated at the hospital, enquired about their state of health, wished them a speedy recovery and quickest return to service.

The Minister of Defense conveyed congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the military and medical personnel and presented holiday gifts.

Then the Minister inspected the overhauled headquarters of the military hospital and got acquainted with the conditions.

It was reported that in the headquarters building equipped with modern equipment all conditions have been created for organizing service activities. All rooms are fully equipped with necessary furniture and inventory.

The Minister of Defense spoke about the successes achieved in the field of military medicine, as well as in all areas, as a result of reforms carried out thanks to the attention and care of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. He congratulated the medical staff on the holiday and gave relevant instructions on further improvement of the service.

News.Az